Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Cut to Hold at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $151.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.94.

VMC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,771. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

