Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by Cfra to Hold

Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $151.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMC. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.94.

NYSE:VMC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.11. 1,210,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after acquiring an additional 552,291 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

