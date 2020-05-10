Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded to Hold at Cfra

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $151.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.94.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

