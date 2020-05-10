Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,695 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,526. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

