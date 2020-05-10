Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.78. 3,183,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

