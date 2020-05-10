Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 24,196 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sunoco worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,564,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 92.1% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sunoco by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brian A. Hand bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,779. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

