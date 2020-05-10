Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 24,407 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,068,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 259,233 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 686,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.44.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

