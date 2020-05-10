Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 420 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,497,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

