Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. 530,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,794. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

