Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Benin Management CORP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

