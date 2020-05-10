Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. 518,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,236. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

