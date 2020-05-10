Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 245,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 276,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,677. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

