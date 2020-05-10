Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. 1,613,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

