Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $31.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 138.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $31,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $185.06. 825,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

