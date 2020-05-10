Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 233.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,253 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 16,326,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

