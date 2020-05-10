Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.93 Million in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 7.62% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 1,044.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.