Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 505,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

