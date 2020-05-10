Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $760,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $189.26. The stock had a trading volume of 213,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,197. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.