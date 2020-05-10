Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 275,189 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.56% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $38.05. 209,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

