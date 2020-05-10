Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 263.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $47,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after acquiring an additional 766,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after acquiring an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,294. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

