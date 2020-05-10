Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 810,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,088. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

