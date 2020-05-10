Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

