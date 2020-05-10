Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares during the period. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. 1,316,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

