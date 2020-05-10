Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 306 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average of $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

