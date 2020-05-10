Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 327 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $234.82. 1,534,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average of $223.03. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

