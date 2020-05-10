Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 72,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.61. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $198.16.

