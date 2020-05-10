Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,890 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.