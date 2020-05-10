Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,612,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

