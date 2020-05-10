Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

WD has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 439,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.