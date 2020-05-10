Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $348.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.