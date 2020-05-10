Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,344 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $83,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $4,703,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.67. 1,307,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.