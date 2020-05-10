Watts Water Technologies’ (WTS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.07.

WTS traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

