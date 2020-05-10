Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wayfair from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.87.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $190.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock valued at $33,957,783. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,342,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

