Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on W. Stephens cut their price target on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock traded up $11.16 on Wednesday, hitting $188.05. 5,469,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $190.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock worth $33,957,783. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wayfair by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.