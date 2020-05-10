Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.87.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $11.16 on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. 5,469,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $190.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock valued at $33,957,783. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

