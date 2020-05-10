Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on W. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.87.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,736,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,995 shares of company stock worth $33,957,783 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

