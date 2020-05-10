Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $153.00 at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. Argus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

NYSE W traded up $11.16 on Thursday, reaching $188.05. 5,469,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock worth $33,957,783 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

