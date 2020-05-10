Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $304.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.23 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $317.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of WBS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 622,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,641.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $405,825. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Webster Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.