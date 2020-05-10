Wedbush Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $11.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 15,594,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

