Wedbush Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $11.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,594,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 599,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 572,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Under Armour by 727.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

