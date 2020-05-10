Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EAD opened at $6.84 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

