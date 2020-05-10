Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $148,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 53,080,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,517,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

