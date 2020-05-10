Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ERH stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

