Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce sales of $306.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.80 million and the lowest is $277.00 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $268.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 637,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,263. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,713,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

