Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Westrock stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

