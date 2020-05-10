Westrock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $35.00

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of WRK traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westrock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,895,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westrock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after buying an additional 70,636 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

