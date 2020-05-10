Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

