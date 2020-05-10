Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

WMB traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831,293. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

