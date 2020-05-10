Williams Companies’ (WMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 8,301,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,831,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

