Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.20, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28.

Wilmington Capital Management Company Profile (TSE:WCM.A)

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

